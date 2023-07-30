On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with family gathered in a hospital room, the very setting where he spent the majority of his days grappling with medicine, Dr. John Wayne Flynn entered his heavenly home. Known for his keen medical advice and responsiveness, Doc devoted his life to the help and healing of countless citizens in Caddo county and beyond. Blessed with a large family of seven children, 17 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, he and his wife Kathy of 24 years spent their days in their humble home in Regency, with hunting, fishing, farming, coin collecting, and Sooner sports to keep them busy.
Doc was born in Delco, North Carolina on April 23, 1949 as the fourth of eight children to Bennie and Mabel Flynn. Born into an impoverished and hardworking family, Doc committed his life to overcoming all odds placed in his way. While he was no stranger to hardship and poverty, it never resurfaced as he achieved awards, accolades, degrees, and more. He never expected a handout, hand up, or freebie. Doc would soon earn it all on his own.
He graduated high school in 1967 with a plan. He would be a doctor. He never set out to be just any doctor. He was going to be a doctor who lived and breathed for the healing of patients he would soon call friends. Doc single handedly put himself through LPN school at Western Oklahoma State in Altus and soon applied for medical school at the University of Oklahoma. Denied the first time, he was not held back but applied again and was accepted, beginning what would be the greatest and most fulfilling years of his life as he tackled medical school at the ripe “old age” of 28. The graduation ceremony in 1981 was the perfect picture of how Doc would continue to lead his life. Walking the stage on crutches from a hip surgery, he accepted his medical degree and started a new life for his family. It was the beginning of 40 plus years of medicine and daily living out the Hippocratic Oath...
“I will prevent disease whenever I can, for prevention is preferable to cure. I will remember that I remain a member of society, with special obligations to all my fellow human beings, those sound of mind and body as well as the infirm.” Hippocrates 400 BC
Dr. Roberson of Anadarko soon took Doc in under his wing and mentored him in small town medicine. He was a confidant, friend, and father figure that would forever impact his life and career. After several years of partnership with Dr. Roberson, Doc opened Flynn Family Care Clinic east of town and served the community for more than 25 years. Hours of operation were “suggested” as Doc would show up at the clinic anytime to see the patients who had now become his friends. Money and insurance didn’t matter. He had taken the Hippocratic Oath, and he meant it with all that was within him. Juggling family life and clinic life became a family business. His kids knew that “doctor” meant something more than just a piece a paper. It was more than a degree. He had a responsibility. He had taken an oath. He had answered a call. And they too ebbed and flowed with the demands placed on their father and husband as he fulfilled his many roles within the community. Always “on call” but never neglecting his family seemed to come naturally to the man who required little to no sleep and lived by the phrase “Nobody owes you a living”. He could do anything. He would do anything. He would do anything with his own mind and his own hands.
His skill level as a surgeon was second-to-none. He didn’t stop with just sewing up family members and friends. He even once operated on his own mangled hand using his less dominant hand. A steadier hand was rarely found as he taught precision to colleagues near and far. From his patients to his family members, he functioned best in generosity and service to whoever came to him. It was more than a job. It was his purpose in life to help others.
His service was never limited to his family clinic. Even after his clinic closed there was always so much work to be done, and so many young doctors and nurses to mentor and teach. Serving as the Medical Director for the Anadarko EMS, Medical Examiner for Caddo County, Medical Director for several emergency rooms across the state, and every house call and late-night office call in between, Doc served. “You don’t go home until it’s done” was a phrase he taught and lived in front of his community and family. Doc would never be out worked or out hustled, and he certainly wouldn’t allow his children to learn anything less. That hard work ethic was passed to each of them, with each child rejoicing in that gift even today.
His bride, Katherine, fell hard for this industrious and simple doctor. The fact that he took the time to teach those around him was what began their love story. As his “Right Hand Person” Doc and Kathy enjoyed a beautiful partnership as they worked together in medicine, raised children, doted on grandbabies, fished, and scaled deer stands together on cool Autumn mornings.
Remaining in that vein of, “You don’t go home until it’s done” seems perfectly fit. Doc didn’t go home until it was done. Well done, Doc. You truly lived the Hippocratic Oath. “I will prevent disease whenever I can, for prevention is preferable to cure. I will remember that I remain a member of society, with special obligations to all my fellow human beings, those sound of mind and body as well as the infirm.”
Those left to mourn the loss of such an exceptional life are his wife Kathy Flynn, children: Johnette Tripp and spouse Dickie, Ann Beaty, John Flynn II and spouse Jennifer, Michael Flynn and spouse Kaylee, Linda Reynolds, Heather Pritchett, and Tim Pritchett and spouse Jordan; plus many grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Doc is preceded in death by his parents Bennie and Mabel, brother Tommy, sister Christine, nephew Harry and many other loved ones.
The Celebration of Doc’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Anadarko. The Rev. Lynn Bellamy will officiate. He will be laid to rest in the Memory Lane Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Anadarko.