On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with family gathered in a hospital room, the very setting where he spent the majority of his days grappling with medicine, Dr. John Wayne Flynn entered his heavenly home. Known for his keen medical advice and responsiveness, Doc devoted his life to the help and healing of countless citizens in Caddo county and beyond. Blessed with a large family of seven children, 17 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, he and his wife Kathy of 24 years spent their days in their humble home in Regency, with hunting, fishing, farming, coin collecting, and Sooner sports to keep them busy.

Doc was born in Delco, North Carolina on April 23, 1949 as the fourth of eight children to Bennie and Mabel Flynn. Born into an impoverished and hardworking family, Doc committed his life to overcoming all odds placed in his way. While he was no stranger to hardship and poverty, it never resurfaced as he achieved awards, accolades, degrees, and more. He never expected a handout, hand up, or freebie. Doc would soon earn it all on his own.