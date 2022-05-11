Dr. John Lee Bond passed away on May 8, 2022 at the age of 91.
John was born on Feb. 9, 1931, in rural Pope County Arkansas to Alvin H. Bond and Ora Davis Bond. He was raised in Arkansas graduating from Dardanelle High in 1949, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 1953 and the School of Medicine at Little Rock in 1957. He served in the United States Air Force as a Pediatrician for five years. He then practiced as a radiologist until his retirement in 2001. John was a Board-Certified Radiologist and worked at Duncan Medical Center, Duncan Regional Hospital, and owned the Bond PM Clinic in Duncan. He then worked for Comanche County Memorial Hospital until 2001. Moving back to Arkansas, he worked for Baxter Regional Hospital in Mountain Home, AR retiring in 2006.
John is survived by Dorothy, his wife of more than 40 years; his sister, Christine Coons and five children: Gary Bond and his wife Sheila; Carol Zaloudek and her husband Tim; Larry Bond and his wife Robin; Dolina Tayloe and her husband Emmit and DeLayne Etheridge and his wife Julia; eight grandchildren: Brian Bond; Tessa Bond; Haley Huddleston and her husband Nate; Natalie Blankenship; Heather Bond; Travis Mantooth; Cory Tayloe and his wife Megan; Jessica Harris and her husband Will and seven great-grandchildren: Hayden and Hollynd Tayloe; Isaac and Ruth Harris; Hunter; Conner and Nash Huddleston; two nieces: Roxie Garner and Diane Myres and one nephew Kenny Bond.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Blake Bond.
Prior to his demise, John declared his gratitude and appreciation to everyone, especially to the Lord-God for his ease of transition from earth to heaven.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin.
Contributions can be made to Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin in his honor.