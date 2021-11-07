A service celebrating the life of Dr. Jennifer Leigh Head will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in First Baptist Church with her son-in-law, Rocky Flint, and Mike Keahbone, Pastor, First Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Dr. Jennifer Leigh Head was the daughter of Dr. M.E. “Cuffie” and Maxine Waid. She was born on Jan. 15, 1954 in Lawton. She left us for heaven on Nov. 2, 2021. She grew up going to Eisenhower and was a cheerleader and excellent student at every age level. She was a doctor of optometry, following in the footsteps of her father.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Robert Head, and two children and spouses. Dr. Kristina Flint with her husband Rocky, and Dr. Kyle Head with his wife Sarah. She loved her five grandchildren: Addyson, Allyson, and Annyson Flint, and Kennedy and Karson Head. She also leaves behind her two younger sisters, Brenda Brewster and husband Dwain of Elgin, and Kim Guinn and husband Todd and family of Las Vegas.
She was preceded in death by her older sister, Debra Sue Waid.
There’s nothing she loved more than watching her children and grandchildren succeed in every arena of life, but especially sports. In every home video, her voice is heard cheering them on. She was the mom and Gigi who was always there. From volunteering to care for sick family members, to providing care to her patients (which centered around pediatrics), to teaching Sunday School for over a decade. Wherever she was, she greeted everyone with a smile.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.