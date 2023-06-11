A Celebration of Life for Dr. Earl Logan III will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Centenary United Methodist Church, Lawton with Rev. James Graham, Pastor and Rev. Aaron S. Logan, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Henrietta, Texas officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening, June 13, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dr. Earl Logan III, 75, died Monday, June 5, 2023 in Lawton.
Those lucky enough to have heard Earl sing will never forget his stunning baritone voice.
Earl was truly gifted in the art of delivering academic and life knowledge, and his passion for music was contagious, inspiring many teachers and performers throughout the world. Until his dying day, he never lost his passion and love for teaching. It was an art for him, as well as a display of his natural born talent, rooted in a heart of gold. People saw how special Earl was because he always saw the unique specialness in them.
Born Dec. 8, 1947, in Galveston, Texas. Earl was the first of four children and the only son. Earl’s mother, Joy, was an unbelievable musician who could play piano by ear, and taught Earl to sing popular tunes while she accompanied him. These sing-a-longs sparked the love of music in his heart that would fuel his life’s work.
Earl was loved dearly, and doted on, by his grandparents. His maternal grandfather liked instrumental music and bought Earl a trombone when he was nine, which he went on to play in the high school band at Tempe High School in Tempe, Arizona and used it to earn his first music scholarship.
In addition to playing in the band, Earl was a top-tier high school athlete, playing linebacker on the football team, as well as running track and cross-country. He was a proud Tempe High, Buffalo.
Earl joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country in the reserves for six years.
Throughout his early college years, Earl fully engaged in vocal performance, which led him to his professional path. He began his college education at Grand Canyon College where he met his true love, Janice Wilkes. He transferred to Arizona State University to complete his Bachelor of Music Education, Master of Music Degree, and Ph.D. in Music Education. Earl also took on many opera and oratorio roles at Arizona State, as well as traveled throughout the country to perform for audiences and cherished his time at Central City Opera.
After completing his education, Dr. Logan began teaching at Madison Meadows Elementary School in Phoenix, Arizona and McClintock High School in Tempe, Arizona. He worked his way up and eventually began teaching on the college level at Grand Canyon University where he served on the faculty and was head of the department.
In 1988, Earl and the great love of his life, Janice, moved to Lawton, to teach at Cameron University, where the two taught for 24 years. Upon his retirement, Earl instructed the orchestra and band for the Lawton Public Schools. He was a sought-after clinician and conductor. Dr. Logan was an exceptional teacher.
In addition to his teaching, Dr. Logan felt a strong calling to serve the Lord and had his first church music job at the age of 17. His ministry included being Minister of Music at First Baptist Church in Boulder, Colorado, Minister of Music at Christ Presbyterian in Phoenix, Arizona. He also served the First Presbyterian Church, Centenary United Methodist Church, and St. Paul’s United Methodist congregations in Lawton.
Earl is survived by his devoted wife, Dr. Janice Logan, of Lawton; and children: Dr. Christian Logan Morren and husband Steve of Norman; Rev. Aaron Logan and wife Amy of Henrietta, Texas; Dr. Bethany Logan of Austin, Texas; Brian Goodner of Austin, Texas; and Mark Goodner J.D. and wife Jenn of Austin, Texas. He leaves behind eight grandchildren: Tylar Rose Grant and husband Spencer, Emma Boothby, Rebecca Joy and Susan Morren, Abby and Maddy Logan, Wilkes and Graham Goodner. He was a devoted brother to his sisters: Lesle Bevins and brother-in-law Brian of Ahwatukee Arizona; Dr. Lynn Logan of Tucson, Arizona, and Lydia Holemon and husband Forrest, of Tempe, Arizona. He has many beloved nieces and nephews whose relationships he deeply cherished.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Jr. and Martha Joy Logan.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donating to the “Logan Endowed Scholarship” at Cameron University. Your gift can be mailed to the Cameron Foundation, 2800 West Gore Boulevard, Lawton, Oklahoma, 73505 or online at https://www.cameron.edu/foundation/ways-to-give
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com