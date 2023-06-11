A Celebration of Life for Dr. Earl Logan III will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Centenary United Methodist Church, Lawton with Rev. James Graham, Pastor and Rev. Aaron S. Logan, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Henrietta, Texas officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.