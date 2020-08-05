Dr. Don Dale, 82 year old Woodward resident and former Superintendent of the High Plains Technology Center, died Friday, July 31, 2020 in Oklahoma City. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Woodward. The family will receive friends for visitation at the Billings Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family will also have a receiving of friends at the Becker Funeral Home in Snyder, Oklahoma on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Donald Powell Dale was born on June 26, 1938 in Tipton, Oklahoma to Isaac Franklin and Evelyn Louise (Manning) Dale. Don grew up in Mountain Park, Oklahoma and graduated from Mountain Park High School. He attended Cameron University and received his Bachelors and Masters degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Don later received his Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma. He was united in marriage to Mary Hamilton on June 17, 1961 in Manitou, Oklahoma. They made their first home at Mountain Park and lived in several different places including, Weatherford, Snyder, Indiahoma, Waurika and Perkins before moving to Woodward in 1991.
He loved spending time with his family, flying and working with his students. In retirement he enjoyed flying, woodworking, scooters, guns and just piddling in general. He also enjoyed making rings out of quarter and dollar coins. He was the founder of OROS, the Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools and served as the president for two terms.
He is survived by his wife Mary Dale of the home; one son, Darin Dale of Sharon; one daughter Sheri Dale of Blanchard, Oklahoma; one sister Jeri Nunley of Tipton, Oklahoma; two grandchildren: Garrett Dale of Oklahoma City, Hailey Dale of Flower Mound, Texas; other relatives and many friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Evelyn Dale and his father-in-law, Bill Hamilton and mother-in-law, Maggie Hamilton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the High Plains Technology Scholarship Fund or the Fairlawn Cemetery in Snyder, Oklahoma.
Remembrances may be shared online at www.billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com