A service celebrating the life of Dr. David Michael Lindley will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church (701 D Ave.) with Rev. Paul Appleby, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Dr. David Michael Lindley, 81, passed away at Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Dec. 10, 2022 with loved ones by his side. David was born Dec. 31, 1940 in Duncan, to Dr. E.C. and Helen Lindley. He graduated from Duncan High School in 1959. He attended Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri and pledged Beta Theta Pi fraternity. David transferred to UCO in Edmond where he met his wife Winifred (Wendi) and went on to graduate from the University of Oklahoma in 1964. David then received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City where he was inducted into the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Honor Society in 1968. He then completed his residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 1971. He practiced oral surgery in Lawton for 44 years.
David married Wendi Smith in 1965 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage and friendship. He was an active member of his church acting as Deacon and singing in the choir for many years. He enjoyed being part of various singing groups in town including the Messiah, the Lawton City Choral, and the Southwest Pride Chorus. Music was deeply ingrained in his life from high school bands to playing guitar in his easy chair.
He enjoyed his family, old car collection, hunting, ranching and traveling. He looked forward to cattle branding each year in Texas as well as the rodeos and cook-offs. He spent most summers in the mountains of Colorado at the family cabin where he carried on the traditions of his family for more than 75 years.
He was a giving and cherished friend, community member, husband, father and grandfather.
David is survived by his wife, Wendi; children: Todd Lindley (Sarah) and Rebecca Lechman (Mark); his siblings: Joan Faulkner (Ron), and George Lindley (Susie); grandchildren: Jordan, Juliana, Emri, Lillian, Tara and Alexandra, as well as many close relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. E.C. and Helen Lindley and his son, Dr. Michael Emery Lindley.