Dr. David Andrew Elliott was born in Duncan, on Aug. 4, 1951 to Charles Junior and Martha Anne (Crow) Elliott. He moved to Pico Rivera, California with his parents, where he attended school. Dave later moved to Apache, living with his grandfather, Andy Crow, attending Apache High School. Dave chose to leave school prior to graduating from high school and enlisted in the U.S. Marines when he turned 17.

Dave served in the U.S. Marine Corps from August, 1968 until August, 1980, achieving the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. While serving in the Marines, he served in Vietnam in addition to serving on embassy duty in Bulgaria and Austria. He also spent time as a drill instructor at the Marine Corp Recruiting Depot in San Diego.