Dr. David Andrew Elliott was born in Duncan, on Aug. 4, 1951 to Charles Junior and Martha Anne (Crow) Elliott. He moved to Pico Rivera, California with his parents, where he attended school. Dave later moved to Apache, living with his grandfather, Andy Crow, attending Apache High School. Dave chose to leave school prior to graduating from high school and enlisted in the U.S. Marines when he turned 17.
Dave served in the U.S. Marine Corps from August, 1968 until August, 1980, achieving the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. While serving in the Marines, he served in Vietnam in addition to serving on embassy duty in Bulgaria and Austria. He also spent time as a drill instructor at the Marine Corp Recruiting Depot in San Diego.
Dave married his childhood neighbor, Jerdie Lynette Hebert on June 10, 1978 at Camp Pendleton, California. The next year, they had a son, Charles James Elliott.
After being discharged from the Marines, Dave attended college and chiropractic school in southern California. Upon completion of his doctorate’s degree, he moved back to Apache and opened a chiropractic clinic.
Dave was someone who strongly believed in being an individual. He enjoyed riding motorcycles from an early age and attended one of the worlds famous annual Sturgis, South Dakota motorcycle events. While living in Apache as a teenager, Dave developed a love for the cinema while working as the projectionist of the Apache Movie Theater that was next door to where was living with his grandfather. Dave also worked part time as a movie projectionist at Camp Pendleton while he was serving in the Marines.
He passed away at his home in Apache on July 28, 2022 at the age of 70, one week shy of his 71st birthday. A private family interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Apache at a later date.
Dave was preceded in death by both his parents and younger brother, Arthur Franklin Elliott.
He is survived by his son, David James Elliott of San Diego, California; siblings: Charles M. Elliott of Fort Worth, Texas; Larry Elliott of Apache and Janet (Elliott) Sims Pate of Lawton.
The family wishes to thank Jared Denton of the Apache Volunteer Fire Department for his assistance.