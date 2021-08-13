Dr. Clyde R. Ferguson, age 91, resident of Manhattan, Kansas died peacefully on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital, surrounded by his children.
Clyde was born on June 3, 1930, in Oklahoma City, to Clyde Chamblee Ferguson and Zelda Ellena (Montgomery) Ferguson. Raised in Marlow, he graduated from Marlow High in 1949 as a three-sport letterman in football, basketball, and track. He then enrolled at the University of Oklahoma, just as his parents had done.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the All Faiths Chapel on the KSU campus. The burial was in Marlow, on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Charitable organizations dear to Clyde’s heart included: The Northern Flint Hills Audubon Society, KSU Foundation for Konza Early Education Program (KEEP), KSU Foundation for Friends of the Library, The Manhattan Arts Council.
