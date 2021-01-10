Funeral Services celebrating the life of Dr. Charles W. Whitlow will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Union Baptist Church (1601 Charles W. Whitlow Avenue SW) in Lawton, with Rev. Willie Tiller, officiating.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 “C” Avenue SW) in Lawton. Prior to service of celebration--Omega Service by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Dr. Whitlow went to be with Lord on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Burial with honors will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery (2648 Jake Dunn Road) in Elgin, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton.
Charles William Whitlow was born in Clinton, and graduated from Douglass High School in Oklahoma City. A veteran, he served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS Reid (1943) and USS Regulus (1944) ships based at Pearl Harbor. Furthering his education, he earned a Bachelor of Art degree from Langston University; a Bachelor of Theology from Oklahoma Baptist School of Religion in Langston; a Master of Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Weatherford; a Master of Theology from Luther Rice Seminary and a Doctorate of Ministry from Bethany Theological Seminary in Dothan, Alabama.
In 1956, Dr. Whitlow accepted a ministry position at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, in Oklahoma City, where he preached his first sermon. Since embracing the Gospel, Dr. Whitlow has served as pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Dover; Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pauls Valley, and First Baptist Church in Chickasha. In May of 1974, Dr. Whitlow was installed as pastor of Union Baptist Church in Lawton, where he served for more than four decades. Dr. Whitlow worked as a teacher and counselor for Lawton Public Schools from 1976-1994. Having left the public school teaching profession in 1994, Dr. Whitlow opened the Christian Academy at Union Baptist Church. In his honor March of 2008, Garfield Street in Lawton, was renamed, “Doctor Charles W. Whitlow Avenue SW”. Dr. Whitlow also served as a volunteer Chaplain for several hospitals in the Lawton Community for many years. Elected in 2009, he is past president of the Oklahoma Missionary Baptist State Convention; served as Moderator of the Western District Missionary Baptist Association and Its Auxiliaries; Board Member of One-Church-One Child of Oklahoma; Director of Outreach Ministries; past Dean and State Director of Congress of Christian Education, National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc.; past member of the Board of Directors, National Congress of Christian Education; member of Board of Directors Congress Faculty and Supervisor of the Old Testament Division. Dr. Whitlow was a man of many accomplishments, and was the recipient of many achievements, accolades, honors and awards in his lifetime.
His passion was teaching, preaching and serving his community. He was a life member of the NAACP and lifelong member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Dr. Whitlow is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Juanita M. Whitlow; his daughter, Rubie Whitlow; two grandchildren: Michael Whitlow, Jr. and Yolanda Whitlow; two great-grandchildren: Jaden Woods and Devyn Woods.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luvina Reece and Coleman Whitlow; and his son, Michael Whitlow Sr.