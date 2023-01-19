Dr. Bobby Dee Burch departed this life on Jan. 16, 2023 at his home east of Walters at the age of 96 years.

Bobby Dee was born to George Washington Burch and Mose Eller (Ledford) Burch on April 29, 1926 in Comanche County, in the Denton community as the eighth child of 11. He graduated from Central High School in 1944, and served with the Marine Corps, 3rd Division from 1944-1946, seeing WWII action in Guam, Iwo Jima, Chichi Jima, Wake Island, and Saipan. He returned home to Lawton working for Fairmont Creamery before joining his brother Ned at Burch Machine Shop, downtown Lawton.