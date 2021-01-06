Doyle Leatherbury, of Apache, was born Feb. 27, 1931 south of Carnegie to Delbert Dee “DD” and LaValta (Strickland) Leatherbury. He passed away on Jan. 2, 2021, in Chickasha. He was 89.
Doyle graduated with the Class of 1950 from Carnegie High School. In 1952 he joined the US Army where he served 18 months as a Sergeant during the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge in 1954. He received a Bronze Star and several other awards. While in the Army, he married Jo Ann Wanzor on March 11, 1953 in Carnegie. He and Jo Ann then completed their educations at Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Natural Science. Doyle then went to work teaching in Apache but completed his Master’s degree in 1963. He taught 24 years, retiring in 1990. During his teaching tenure he was the senior sponsor and received Teacher of the Year twice. His proudest teaching moment was when he took three students to the scholastic meet slide rule contest and they placed first, second and third.
He was also a rancher and farmer, raising Black Angus cattle and wheat. One of Doyle’s favorite pastimes was hiking the Grand Canyon and being with his favorite people. He hiked it 12-13 times. He couldn’t get enough of the Grand Canyon. He was also a big Oklahoma University and Dallas Cowboys fan. He was very proud that one of his daughters and granddaughter played college basketball. He loved attending his family’s sporting events.
Doyle is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Jo Ann; children: Dana Lynn and husband Robert Pettit of Carnegie; Julie Ann and husband David Tully of Carnegie; grandchildren: Chafen and wife Peggy Pettit of Carnegie; Chandler Dee and wife Kassie Ann Pettit of Apache; Amy Tully of El Reno; Charlie Tully of Carnegie; great-grandchildren, twins Tucker and Tynlee Pettit; sisters: LaBerta and husband Cork Barber; Maida and husband Kenny Tyler; and sister-in-law, GerVasia Leatherbury.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis Leatherbury.
