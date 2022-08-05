Funeral service for Doyle Etheridge will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at First Baptist West, Lawton, with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor officiating.
Burial with Navy honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family will greet friends Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link on the First Baptist West Facebook page or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Clifford “Doyle” Etheridge, age 83, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at his home in Lawton. He was born July 6, 1939 in Comanche, to Clifford and Ruby (Roebuck) Etheridge. Doyle graduated from Duncan High School and enlisted in the US Navy in 1958 and served for five years on the USS Saratoga and USS Enterprise Aircraft Carriers. He attended Cameron College in Lawton, and worked for IBM for 17 years. He became a State Farm Insurance agent in 1982 and retired at the age of 67.
Doyle loved traveling, camping, RVs, hunting, NASCAR and SCUBA diving but his biggest passion was music. He served as the Minister of Music at several of the churches he attended and loved to sing. He was an avid fan of OU Sooners and Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his wife Kathy of 39 years; children: Dolina Tayloe and husband Emmit of Medicine Park; DeLayne Etheridge and wife Julia of The Woodlands, Texas and Qualanda Stolp of Lawton; grandchildren: Tiffany Cook and husband Toi of Noble; Jessica Harris and husband Will of Norman; Cory Tayloe and wife Megan of Piedmont, and Travis Mantooth of Green River, Wyoming; great-grandchildren: Hayden and Holly and Tayloe, Isaac, Ruth, Emmit and Catherine Harris; brother Lynn Etheridge and wife Brenda of Duncan; sister Kay Taylor of Edmond; sister-in-law, Mary Marsh of Hydro, and brother-in-law Walter Robertson and wife Cindy of Cyril. He is also survived by his fur baby Peaches along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother with a strong Christian faith who loved the Lord, his family and friends deeply.
Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, son Don Cooper, son-in-law Rick Stolp, sister Madelyn Carol Etheridge, sister Mary White, sister-in-law Judy Etheridge, brother-in-law Charlie White, brother-in-law Ken Taylor and brother-in-law Dillion Marsh.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tracy, Debra, Amanda and Deanna with Quantum Home Health and Promise Care Hospice for their care and love.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist West Building Fund, 7302 NW Cache Rd., Lawton, OK 73505.