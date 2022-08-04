Doyle Etheridge Aug 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral service for Doyle Etheridge will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at First Baptist West, Lawton, with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor officiating.Burial with Navy honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.The family will greet friends Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.The service may be viewed by following the livestream link on the First Baptist West Facebook page or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.Doyle Etheridge, 83, Lawton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Lawton.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lawton Funeral Home Internet Doyle Etheridge Page Funeral Service Facebook Becker-rabon Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists