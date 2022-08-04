Funeral service for Doyle Etheridge will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at First Baptist West, Lawton, with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor officiating.

Burial with Navy honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.