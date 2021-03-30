ELGIN — Funeral service for Doyle Dewayne Latimer, 43, of Elgin, Oklahoma, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Elgin First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Elgin Memorial Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Doyle Dewayne Latimer went to be with his Lord and Savior in search for the ultimate fishing hole in Heaven on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Doyle Dewayne Latimer was born Jan. 29, 1978, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to proud parents Doyle and Cynthia Latimer. Dewayne had a life filled with love and adventure: fishing, hunting, welding, trucking, and working for his family business. After working for the family business, he owned his own portable welding service and learned a lot while working for Wilkie Manufacturing in Oklahoma City. Dewayne was involved in athletics while attending school at Elgin Public Schools. One of his favorite things to do was spending time with family and friends.
He had one sibling, Dana Louise Anderson and her husband Jason. Brothers and sisters become one of the most important relationships in your life. Dewayne had a best friend for life, from childhood through adulthood. Dewayne was an avid outdoorsman. He spent many years camping, skiing, and hunting big game and birds. He worked just as hard as he played.
Dewayne was a kind and generous man with a heart of gold, who would give you the shirt off his back. Nothing made him prouder than his daughter Dacie, niece Jadance, nephew Kendrick and fiancé Kenzei, great niece Emberlee, and great nephew Kensen. He was deeply loved by his special friend Alisha. He will be truly and greatly missed.
Dewayne was preceded in death by his grandparents: Lee Roy and Emma Alice Love and Buster and Louise Latimer; his uncles: Joe Cunningham, Dale Latimer, Gary Love, and Jerry Latimer; and his aunt Gina McClure.