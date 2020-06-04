Funeral service for Doulas Lovett, 84, of Sterling, Oklahoma, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Sterling School Auditorium. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Lovett passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Douglas Lenn Lovett was born August 6, 1935 on the family farm outside of Sterling, OK to Walter and Rena (Bay) Lovett. He was the youngest of 8 children. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1953. Doug married Rose Elaine Jones on December 10, 1960 at the Sterling Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Sterling for their entire marriage with the exception of a few years in the mid-1960s when they lived in Chickasha and Mr. Lovett worked for the H.E. Baily Turnpike. Prior to this he worked for Malone Motors in Fletcher. In 1968, Douglas took a job with the Sterling Public School System and would spend the rest of his working days in charge of the school’s maintenance, retiring in 2012. Douglas lived the life of an honest and dedicated working man. He served his country in the National Guard. He served his community on the town council, at one time as co-mayor. He joined the Sterling Volunteer Fire department in 1975, eventually becoming Chief. He retired from there after 25 years of service. His life’s work was devoted to the service of the Sterling School. He knew every inch of every building and could tell you the name of every child who ever rode one of his buses. Doug’s personal interests were wide-ranging. He enjoyed motorcycles and car racing. He celebrated his 80th birthday with a bike ride up Mt Scott. He was an avid reader and loved music. He could not pass up a good joke or a witty remark. Most of all, he loved his family. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife Rose Elaine of the home, 2 daughters Donna Penick and her husband, Brent; Radeen Jackson and her husband Wesley; 1 son Eric Lovett and his wife Melissa; 6 grandchildren Benjamin and Emily Penick, Taylor Jensen and her husband Dre, Raegan Jackson, Tyler Lovett and Alexis Lovett, 1 great-granddaughter, Jacksly Jensen
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Rena Lovett, 3 sisters, Wanda Booth, Doris Jean Sanders, and Bonnie Webb. 4 brothers, Oliver (Shorty) Lovett, Everett Lovett, Dorman Lovett and Ray Lovett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Sterling Volunteer Fire Department.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.