Douglas Ray Woothtakewahbitty, 60, of Walters went to his heavenly home on Monday April 19, 2021.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Walters Cemetery with Deacon David Johnson officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be noon Thursday until 4 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Douglas Ray Woothtakewahbitty as born May 12, 1960, in Lawton to Hugh and Tincey (Yackeschi) Woothtakewahbitty. Doug lived the first part of life in Bell Gardens, CA and then lived in Cyril where he graduated from Cyril High School. Doug was athletic and grew up playing all sports, baseball, basketball, football, volleyball and track. In high school he excelled at track and placed in the 2-mile event at the State finals two years in a row. After high school Doug met his wife Amy Goingkeen they lived in Texas and then settled in Walters.
Doug was energetic and had a love for long distance running and boxing. That energy led him to participate in the Toughman Boxing Championships where he earned the fighting name “Too Smooth”. Doug Too Smooth Wooth fought in many matches, placed in three different championships and won 1st place in the Tulsa Toughman Championship.
Doug worked in construction, a shipping supervisor for Walmart and Sams’s in Texas and then for the Comanche Nation Casino. Doug was a loving family man and was a great story teller. And he always had many real life stories to tell. He loved having a large family, including his grandkids. He loved family gatherings and always wished we could have more and he looks forward to endless family gatherings in the New Earth.
Doug is preceded in death by his mother and father, Hugh and Tincey Woothtakewahbitty, niece Jacqueline Allan.
He is survived by wife, Amy Woothtakewahbitty; daughters: Ashley Wooth, and April Wooth, all of Walters; Tiffany Wooth of Oklahoma City; son Blayd Wooth; step-daughter Myra Wheeler and step-son Neil Wheeler all of Walters; two sisters: Doni Richardson of Monument, Co and Leslie Vickery of Lawton; three brothers: Lenny Wooth of Yukon; Ted Wooth of Yukon, and Tim Wooth of Lawton; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild and many friends, cousins, aunts and an uncle.