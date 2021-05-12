Funeral service for Douglas Ray Rowan will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link on Cameron Baptist Church Lawton’s Facebook page or on YouTube.
The family will greet friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
We regret to announce the passing of Douglas (Doug) Ray Rowan, 71, of Lawton, on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his home in Lawton.
Doug was born Jan. 27, 1950 in McHenry, Kentucky to Claud and Jewel (Jackson) Rowan and spent many childhood years in Owensboro, Kentucky. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the U.S. Army as a field radio repairman and a military police officer until 1978. He co-owned and operated several small businesses in Lawton and spent many years driving for Schneider Van Lines before retiring.
Doug is survived by his wife of the home, Pok Sun Shepherd; children: Susan Mckitrick and husband Robert; Kenneth Shepherd and wife Jennifer; and Micheal Shepherd; five grandchildren: Ty Mckitrick; Gauge Mckitrick; Cadence Mckitrick; Austin Shepherd, and Camron Shepherd; and his favorite cousin, Reva Wilkins.
