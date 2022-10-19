Douglas “Doug” Harrel Smith was born Oct. 5, 1947 near Lawton, to Elbert Harrel and Lola Alfredda (Woodall) Smith. He passed through the gates of Heaven on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 with his family at his side.

The family will greet visitors on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Whitt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Letitia Baptist Church (2606 OK-65) near Lawton with interment following in the Letitia Community Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Steve Earnhart, Jason Rankin, Chad Smith, Chance Smith, Dylan Earnhart, Jacksen Ketner, Darren Kaus and Bryan Smith; honorary pallbearers are Alfred Smith, Vic Smith and Dennis Smith. Military honors will be presented by the Stephens County Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home.