Douglas “Doug” Harrel Smith was born Oct. 5, 1947 near Lawton, to Elbert Harrel and Lola Alfredda (Woodall) Smith. He passed through the gates of Heaven on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 with his family at his side.
The family will greet visitors on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Whitt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Letitia Baptist Church (2606 OK-65) near Lawton with interment following in the Letitia Community Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Steve Earnhart, Jason Rankin, Chad Smith, Chance Smith, Dylan Earnhart, Jacksen Ketner, Darren Kaus and Bryan Smith; honorary pallbearers are Alfred Smith, Vic Smith and Dennis Smith. Military honors will be presented by the Stephens County Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home.
Doug was born and grew up in the Pumpkin Center area and graduated from Central High School in 1966. Proudly served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War era, he was an aircraft mechanic from 1966-1970 reaching the rank of Sergeant. Life was not easy as he had to overcome huge obstacles after a tragic rodeo accident in 1971. During his working career, Doug worked for numerous companies including Bucking S Rodeo, D&H Kennels and Bentley-Smith Realty. He married Sara “Sally” Kathryn Clifford on Sept. 17, 1975 at Letitia.
He enjoyed watching Texas Rangers baseball and OU football. He also enjoyed going to the casino. If his grandchildren were involved in something, he had to be there. He was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved all his family. Doug was a member of the Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve Smith.
Doug is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sally; children: LaDonna and husband Steve Earnhart of Duncan; Lance and wife Kim Smith of Sterling; Jennifer and husband Jason Rankin of Central High; Lacy Hoon of Duncan; grandchildren: Madison and husband Darren Kaus; Dylan Earnhart; Shelbi Smith; Chance Smith; Tysen Ketner; Jacksen Ketner, and Karsen Ketner; and great-grandchildren: Conner and Eli Kaus. He is also survived by his brother, Alfred and wife Brenda Smith of Sterling; sister-in-law, Mary Smith of Lawton; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The family wishes to extend their special thanks to the Lawton VA Center Blue Wing providers, nurses, staff, and social worker for their care and support given to Doug and the family.