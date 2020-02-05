Douglas Elliott Johnson Feb 5, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral Services for Mr. Douglas Elliott Johnson 62, is pending with Howard-Harris Funeral Services. Mr. Douglas Elliott Johnson passed away Wednesday January 29, 2020 inLawton OK. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesOklahoma City man arrested for Wednesday stabbing death of ex-girlfriend31-year-old woman identified as victim of suspicious deathMacArthur graduate commands Super Bowl flyoverHit and run driver injures Duncan man walking on a streetBrenda Spencer-Ragland to step down as President and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of CommerceSecond week of jury trials include child sexual abuse, manslaughter casesMan held on $100,000 bond for shooting girlfriend's ex-husbandCapital murder case opens with victim and witness' testimony of fateful dayColumnist takes Polar Bear Plunge and hotter than Hades challenge in one goSchools announce closings CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.