Funeral service for 1SG (Retired) Douglas A. Wells will be held at noon on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Lawton First Assembly. The service will be officiated by Rev. Gary Pratt, Associate Pastor. Following the service, Douglas will be laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Sill National Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available for viewing online at http://youtube.com/@lawtonfirst1
1SG (Retired) Douglas A. Wells, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Lawton, surrounded by family. He was born on June 24, 1942, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to James L. and Lelia R. (Wagner) Wells. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with distinction for over 20 years. He retired in 1979 at Fort Sill, following a decorated career that included multiple tours in Vietnam. Among his notable achievements, he was honored with the Bronze Star Medal. On Feb. 25, 1967, he married Janice M. Cribbs in Lawton.
Douglas’s thirst for knowledge led him to pursue higher education during and after his military career. He earned bachelor’s degrees in computer science and business management, in addition to completing two associate degrees. After retiring from the Army, he joined the City of Lawton as the Director of Computer Services and Emergency Management. Furthermore, he served as an adjunct professor at Cameron University, teaching computer science.
In the community, Douglas made a lasting impact. He served on the Lawton City Council, representing Ward 8, for three terms from 2009 to 2018 and serving as Mayor Pro Tem as needed. His commitment to public service and his dedication to his constituents were commendable. Douglas was an active member of Lawton First Assembly and devoted several years as a Primetimer sponsor. He was a member of the Lawton Masonic Lodge #183, and served as a Past Master. He was also a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #751.
He is survived by his beloved wife. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Wade and Linda Wells, of Altus, and his daughter, Heidi Hill, of Bloomington, Illinois. Additionally, he is survived by his granddaughter, Dr. Adrienne Wells of Eureka, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Randy Hill, three brothers (Jim, Jack, and Jerry), and two sisters (Margaret and Frances).
The family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Douglas’s memory.