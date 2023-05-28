Funeral service for 1SG (Retired) Douglas A. Wells will be held at noon on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Lawton First Assembly. The service will be officiated by Rev. Gary Pratt, Associate Pastor. Following the service, Douglas will be laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Sill National Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available for viewing online at http://youtube.com/@lawtonfirst1