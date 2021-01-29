Dorthy Lorene Smith passed from this life on Jan. 25, 2021 at age 98, in Lawton. She was born on July 4, 1922 to Henry Clinton Smith and Cassie Pearl (Condra) Smith in Carter. She attended Highway School and graduated from Carter High School. After graduation she attended OSU for a few semesters and met and married the love of her life Vinson Caldwell on Dec. 22, 1940, in Sentinel. Dorthy was a member of the First Baptist Church wherever they lived and finally was member of Lawton First Baptist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and secretary and helped anyway she could. Dorthy was an excellent seamstress, the best cook in the world, but more importantly she led by example in her Christian Life. She spent every waking moment loving and praying for her children and grandchildren. Her prayer was for them to understand and love the Bible the way she did. Her greatest blessing would be to live in eternity with her family and friends.
Dorthy is survived by her two daughters: Vicki and husband, Ken Schafer of Booker, Texas and Rhonda and husband, Dr. Mark Cotton of Lawton. Her grandchildren are Deena Brown and husband J.B; Lisa Schneidereit; Kenneth Mark Schafer and wife Janelle; Glen Schafer and Mac Cotton, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husband Vinson, grandson, Josh Cotton and granddaughter, Lori Cotton.
Graveside Services for Dorthy are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, 11 a.m., at Lone Wolf Cemetery. Public viewing will begin Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Peoples Cooperative Funeral Home located at 1400 West Main, Lone Wolf, Okla. 580-846-9018.
Online condolences for Dorthy can be made by visiting www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com.