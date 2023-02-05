Funeral Services for Dorothy Noland will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Open Door Church of God, with Rev. Roger Noland Officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Memorial donations can be made to the Open Door Church of God Building Fund.

Dorothy Marie Noland was born to Andy Alexander and Mary Helen (Paylor) Suson on Nov. 2, 1936 in Arcadia, FL and departed this life in Lawton on Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 86 years, 2 months and 27 days.

