Funeral Services for Dorothy Noland will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Open Door Church of God, with Rev. Roger Noland Officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Memorial donations can be made to the Open Door Church of God Building Fund.
Dorothy Marie Noland was born to Andy Alexander and Mary Helen (Paylor) Suson on Nov. 2, 1936 in Arcadia, FL and departed this life in Lawton on Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 86 years, 2 months and 27 days.
Dorothy grew up in Florida, California, Alabama and then on to Walters, as an early teen. She married Leon Ira Noland on Aug. 3, 1955 at Walters and made their home in Lawton. In 1957, with Leon in the military, they were off to Boussac, France, then to Kentucky and back to Walters in 1962 for two years. She worked at Haggar Slacks in Temple. Then they moved to Nolanville, TX for eight years while Leon was stationed at Fort Hood. While there she was employed at Terrylynn. They returned to Walters in February of 1972, never to move again.
Dorothy was an active member of Open Door Church of God. She served as church clerk for 40 years, did cleaning, taught Sunday school, counseled the Pastor and took care of babies. She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, quilting, shopping, taking care of the grandkids, flower gardening and yard work.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon; and seven brothers and sisters: Mary Belle Piatt; Andy Calvin “Bud” Suson; Carroll Wayne Suson; David Roy Suson; Kenneth Ray Suson; Juanita Ann Quick, and Gerry Dean Suson.
Dorothy is survived by her three children and their spouses: Al Noland and Nancy of Melissa, TX; Roger Noland and Kristi of Walters, and Laura Marie Erwin and Alvin of Walters; seven grandchildren: Kimberly Brummett, Jeffry Noland, Ryan Noland, Matthew Noland, Jennifer Rowell, Amy Garcia and Lucas Erwin; 12 great-grandchildren: Linlee, Natalee, Weston, Greyson, Wyatt, Rhett, Caleb, Grace, Cy, Sarah, Everly and Brooks; six brothers and sisters: Christine Dutton of Walters; Ailene Stanphill of Walters; Gerald R. Suson of Walters; LaOna Lee Gonzalez of Lawton; Terry Gene Suson of Walters, and Virginia Jane Suson of Walters; many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.