Funeral service for Dorothy Nell Guerassio will be 9:30 A.M. Friday in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Neighbors, interim pastor at Paradise Valley Baptist Church, north of Lawton officiating.
The family requests that those attending wear masks and practice social distancing.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Private family burial will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Dorothy Nell Guerassio went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 85.
She was born on December 5, 1934 in Fletcher, Oklahoma to Curtis and Naomi Jones. She married Vince Guerassio on July 7, 1959 and they lived in many places during his time in the Army including Virginia, Germany, Alaska and settled in Lawton.
She worked at Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator from 1951 to 1959 when she married. Dorothy worked for Lawton Public Schools, first at Swinney, then at Geronimo Road school where she worked as cafeteria manager until her retirement in 2004. She was active in the American School Food Service Association, travelling the country each summer to their conventions. She was a member of the Heartline Home Extension Club, Lawton Public Schools Retired Teachers Association and The Lawton Italian Club. She followed her granddaughter Kallie all over Oklahoma and Texas cheering on the Ike bowling team. All the bowlers referred to her as Grandma. She was their greatest cheerleader.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Vince, parents, Curtis and Naomi Jones and her brother, John Jones.
She is survived by her children, Connie Benningfield and Dr. Robert of Benbrook, Texas. Son, Vince Guerassio, Jr.and Marqueta of Lawton , daughter, Tina Guerassio of Dallas, Texas and son, John Guerassio of Lawton, grandchildren, Kallie Guerassio of Lawton, Anna Wilson of Lawton, Brian Benningfield of White Settlement, Texas, Michael Benningfield of Lake Worth, Texas, Alex Blevins of Mansfield Texas and David Hood of Anna, Texas, five great grandchildren, one great great grandson, siblings, Pat Thomas, Jessica Sprieck, Melissa Shaw and husband Herby, Melinda Baldwin and husband Paul, sister-in-law, Joanne Jones all of Lawton, and many nieces and nephews.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.