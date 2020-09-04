Funeral service for Dorothy Marie McCallick will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Mallow officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Dorothy Marie McCallick died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence at the age of 67. She was born May 13, 1953 in Hardtner, Kansas to Carroll Dean and Dorothy Jolene Gates. She grew up in Hazelton, Kansas and graduate high school in Kiowa, Kansas in 1971. Dorothy enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1975 and was honorably discharged in 1977. She married Mike McCallick, Sr. on October 29, 1982 in Altus, Oklahoma.
Dorothy completed her police academy training in Oklahoma City and joined the Lawton Police Department in 1978. She retired in 2003 with the rank of Sergeant. Following her retirement, she served an additional 10 years with the Lawton Police Department as a reserve officer. Dorothy was instrumental in establishing the DARE program with the department and served as a DARE instructor. In 1999 she was honored as “Police Officer of the Year.”
She is survived by her husband, of the home; three children, Mindy McCallick-Duffy and husband Bret and Mikel Ann Cooley and fiancé Doug Cross, all of Norman, Oklahoma and Mike McCallick, Jr. and wife Joyce, Lawton, Oklahoma; two stepdaughters, Amy Sue Morgan, Frisco, Texas and Michella Turner, Tuttle, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren, Hunter, Jaidyn, Ashlyn, Beckham, Dean, Jace, Elaina, Cole, Dash and Jet; her brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Karly Gates, Idaho; and her aunt, Mary Ann Clark, California.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.