Graveside Service for Dorothy Mae Hendrix will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Davidson Cemetery with Rev. Brent Morey officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Hendrix passed away on Monday, Nov. 23. 2020 at English Village Nursing Home in Altus.
Dorothy Mae Taylor Hendrix was born on March 29, 1930 near Grandfield, Oklahoma to Cecil and Dicie Mae (Doyle) Taylor. She attended Victory Consolidated 11 School before transferring to Davidson Public School. She was a homemaker and worked for the Community Action Development Corporation for many years. She was an outstanding seamstress and an excellent cook who was well-known for her homemade bread. Dorothy loved to ride motorcycles and water ski. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons: Jimmy Wayne Hendrix of Frederick and Roger Dale Hendrix and Mary Ann of Altus; two sisters: Carlene Parris of Davidson, and Sue Howe and her husband Buddy of Burkburnett, Texas; sister-in-law, Jackie Taylor of Weatherford, Texas; grandchildren: Jennifer Stevenson & husband Ricky, Joseph Hendrix, Adam Hendrix and wife Jennifer, Melissa Hendrix, Kimberly Brock and husband Chris, Judson Hendrix and wife Dee Dee, Lauren Wells and husband Mike; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Dicie Mae Taylor; her husband, Jim Hendrix; one son, Jerry Don Hendrix; one brother, Pete Taylor; one sister and brothers-in-law, Joy & J.B. Crowell and Buck Parris.
An online guest book is available at www.jacksonfuneral.net
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are requested at the graveside service. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.