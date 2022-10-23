Dorothy M. Rush Oct 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Private family graveside service for Dorothy M. Rush will be held in Letitia Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider officiating.Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.Friends may view from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the funeral home.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Graveside Service Dorothy M. Rush Bill Schneider Funeral Home Officiating Sympathy Card Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists