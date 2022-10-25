Private family graveside service for Dorothy M. Rush will be held in Letitia Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends may view from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the funeral home.
Dorothy M. Rush (aka... Mom, Sis, and Memaw) was called eternally home on Oct. 22, 2022. Dorothy was born and raised in East Lawton. She met her forever best friend and husband Jim of 65 years in Perryton, TX. Dorothy was known for her country cooking...a little of this ingredient and a little of that ingredient was the recipes she would often share and as you could guess they never turned out like hers. Dorothy loved and worked as a cafeteria manager for Lawton Public Schools for many years when they actually prepared all the food. Hot Rolls and School Pizza was her specialty dishes and the family loved it when she made both at home. After retirement from LPS she and dad started with the Lawton Crafters and always worked around the clock in preparation for the October Fall Craft Show. It was the highlight of the year, got to see all their friends and family for a weekend of great fun.
Dorothy leaves a legacy of always wanting to make everyone feel special in her own way. The door was always open, and everyone was always welcome at Moms house. Hugs and kisses were a requirement when you entered and when you left. Dorothy supported lots of different organizations all to help the needs of others.
Dorothy is survived by daughter, Marquetta (Phil) Fritsch and sons: Jimmy Rush and Shayne (Theresa) Rush; brothers Harvey and Newel Adams. In addition, ten grandchildren and many great-grandkids, all will treasure her memory.
She was preceded by her husband, Jim D Rush; parents J.G. and Bertha Adams; daughter Jayne Richardson; sister Jewell Dean Hyder.
We will all miss her cooking, her kindness, loyalty, and knowledge of home remedies.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
