Dorothy Lieselotte (Taube) Northcutt was born in Regensburg, Germany on June 20, 1946 and passed away on June 13, 2021 at her home in Hurst, Texas.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. Burial will be Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton.
Dorothy’s dad was in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany after WWII. Dorothy and her family moved back to the US in 1948. Dorothy’s dad was stationed at Ft. Knox, Kentucky then Fort Sill. Dorothy attended Taft Elementary, Central Jr. High, and graduated from Lawton High School in 1964. Dorothy married Bill Northcutt March 1, 1969 in Lawton. Bill and Dorothy enjoyed 52 years together.
Dorothy was a real estate agent at Mike Bowman Century 21 for many years and became a real estate broker at Mike’s office. Dorothy opened her own business dealing in apartment rentals and retired in 2006.
Dorothy’s favorite hobby was fishing. Dorothy’s dad taught her to fish and took her fishing many times during her childhood. Bill and Dorothy kept a boat at Eagle Mountain Lake and enjoyed fishing at the lake for several years. Dorothy claimed to always out fish her husband Bill. Dorothy also enjoyed crocheting and reading a good book.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her dad, Hugo Taube and mom, Lilo Morris, her stepson, Scott Northcutt, brother-in-law, Jimmy Northcutt, and sister-in-law, Nita Lakin.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Bill, sons: Greg (Rachel); Lance; and Brian; grandchildren: Chris; Greg Jr.; Carter; Sydney; and Catie; and a great-grandchild, Cole.