Memorial service for Dorothy Malone, 90, of Fletcher, Oklahoma, will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Fletcher First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends Sunday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born on May 14, 1930 on a farm east of Fletcher Oklahoma to IV Pollan and Nobie Ledford Pollan. She attended grade schools in Claypool OK, Lawton, Westview Country School and then on to Fletcher Public Schools as a freshman and graduated from there in 1948. Dorothy attended Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha. After college, Dorothy worked at Commercial Credit Corp in Lawton. Dorothy worked in Lawton until she married her high school sweetheart, Eddie Malone, on October 7, 1950 at the Fletcher First Baptist Church. They lived in Oklahoma City until Eddie was called back into the Navy. She moved back to Fletcher and then to San Francisco, CA where Eddie was stationed. After serving in the Navy, Eddie and Dorothy moved to Plainview Texas where Eddie was employed by Goodyear Tire Company. Eventually they moved back to Fletcher so that he could help his father and brother run the family Ford dealership, Malone Motor Company. Dorothy was a homemaker serving her church and different organizations until she began working as an office manager and bookkeeper for Malone Motor Company in the 1970’s. Dorothy accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young girl during Vacation Bible School. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Fletcher where she actively and graciously gave her talents and time until they moved in 2010 to Brookridge Retirement Community in Lawton. Dorothy taught Sunday School, Bible School, GA’s, sang in the choir, helped in the church kitchen, sponsored and cooked at Falls Creek and was very involved with WMU (Womens Mission Union). She was also a very active member of the Fletcher Merchant Assn, and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary where she especially enjoyed making pies and food for the Fletcher Fair. She had the gift of hospitality for her family and community. Dorothy enjoyed painting, cooking, singing, shopping, gardening and playing bridge with friends. She was known as Mimi to her grandchildren & great grandchildren and even their friends. She was so loving to them and so proud of everything they did.
We would like to express our love and gratitude given to our mom from the nursing staff at the Red Unit, McMahan Tomlinson Nursing Center. There were a few who even treated her as if she was their own family and we cannot ever thank you enough.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family and friends.
She is survived by 1 son, David Malone and his wife Dianne, of Lawton; 2 daughters: Julie Sanders and her husband Dennis, of Sterling and Lynn Bentley and her husband Steve, of Fletcher; 1 brother, Bob Pollan and his wife Judy, of Lawton; 4 grandchildren: Heath Sanders and his wife Ashley, Stephanie White and her husband Josh, Haylee Singleton and her husband Gayrian, and Lance Bentley and his wife Hanna; 4 great grandchildren: Callee Singleton, Elise White, Cooper Bentley, and Brenley Sanders; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Malone; her parents: IV and Nobie Pollan; 1 brother, Don Pollan; and 2 sisters: Jean Bryant and Jan Dupler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fletcher First Baptist Church Building Fund.