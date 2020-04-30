Dorothy Jean Krohn passed from this life on April 28, 2020 in Indiahoma, at age 87. She was born July 31, 1932 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Ray Bland and Esther (Vogan) Bland. Dorothy grew up and graduated from High School in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She later married the love of her life Richard Krohn July 30, 1960 in Indiahoma and moved to Woodstock, Illinois for three years before returning to settle in Indiahoma, Oklahoma where she raised her family. Dorothy retired from Treasure Lake Job Corps as Assistant Center Director. Dorothy was a long-time member, Sunday School teacher and Music Director of the First Baptist Church in Indiahoma. She loved her music and was a very talented player of numerous musical instruments with one of her favorites being playing the fiddle alongside her husband and her blue grass friends.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Richard Krohn of the home, daughters Gaila Cable, Starla Massey and husband Mike, and sister Janice Frazier all of Indiahoma. She leaves a legacy of nine grandchildren: Corey Cable, Greg and Denise Cable, Shonda Cable, Chris and Robin Jones, Josh and Christy Probst and Micah Massey. Twelve great-grandchildren: Lisa, Terrence, Amy, Naomi, Steven, Dale, Kristina, Gracie, Jasmon, Avery, Mia, Harper and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Esther Bland, her infant son Gary Barrett, brother-in-law Kenneth Frazier and nephew Mike Frazier.
The family request that in lieu of flowers memorials can be to The Indiahoma First Baptist Church.
Private Family Services for Dorothy are scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020, 10:00 A.M. on the family homeplace in Indiahoma with interment to follow at IOOF Indiahoma Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
