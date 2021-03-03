Graveside service for Dorothy Burrow, 107, of Fletcher, Oklahoma will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Sallisaw Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Burrow passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 107.
Dorothy Virginia (Herring) Burrow was born August 10, 1913 in Sallisaw, to Hazel and William Herring. She attended school in Sallisaw and graduated from the University of Oklahoma. She married Winter D. Burrow on June 8, 1936. They resided in Oklahoma City where they raised two children and she worked as a librarian at the main library in downtown. In 1963, Dorothy and Winter moved to Roseburg, OR where they lived for 36 years. Dorothy volunteered in the Veteran’s Hospital library in Roseburg. She was a voracious reader throughout her entire life. She and Winter enjoyed traveling around the state of Oregon and especially going to the coast. They moved to Fletcher, in 1999 to be closer to family.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Paul Burrow and his wife Mary, of Lincoln, NE; her daughter, Ann Wisener and her husband Tom, of Fletcher; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Winter Burrow; her parents: Hazel and William Herring; and her sister, Ruth Nell Stevenson.
