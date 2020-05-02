Private funeral service for Doris Prestage will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tony Christie, associate pastor at First Baptist Church officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Doris Prestage, age 86, of Lawton, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Lawton. She was born January 21, 1934, in Lampasas, Texas to Vernon and Helen (Jones) McComb. She was married to Wilbur Prestage. He died on January 15, 2006.
Survivors include two daughters, Cathi Hoskins and her husband, Rick and Debra Jensen, all of Lawton, a sister, Mary Ann Finto and her husband, Wayne, Copperas Cove, Texas, seven grandchildren, Kevin Powers and his wife, Kerry, Jason Powers and his wife, Angi, Sarah McGlothlin and her husband, Justin, Steven Chambers and his wife, Lori, Tiffany Chambers, Debbie Langford and her husband, Stephen and Misty Hoskins, eleven great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, Vernon McComb, Jr., Charles McComb and Glenn McComb and a sister, Von Thomas.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.