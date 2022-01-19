Graveside service for Doris P. “Midge” Donathan, age 86, of Tipton will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, 2648 NE Jake Dunn Road, Elgin, with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Inurnment will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Donathan passed away on Nov. 16, 2022, at Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus.
Doris Pamela Donathan was born on Aug. 9, 1935, in Willesden, England to Arthur and Edith Mary (Bloomfield) Thurlow. During World War II, while living in Willesden, during the blitz, a bomb came through the roof and landed on Midges’ bed. Luckily, Midge was with her mum and dad in the shelter below the house. She attended school at Oakington Manor until she was 10 years old. She moved to Wallasey and attended Vaughn Secondary School, where she graduated. She then went to work at Kardomah Coffee Company until she married Earl Ricardo “Rick” Donathan on July 9, 1955, and moved to the United States. She was a member of the British Wives Club and the United Methodist Church in Tipton.
She is survived by one son, Desmond Donathan of Yukon; one daughter, Star Miligan and husband Benjie of Tipton; two sisters: Josephine May Clark of England and Ivy Laura “Bub” Palin of Tipton; four grandchildren: Danielle Provence and husband Corky of Piedmont; Adam Miligan and wife Kendra of Oklahoma City; Evan Miligan of Tipton; and Dustin Donathan of Piedmont; five great-grandchildren: Carson; Cashinn; Callen and Clayton Miligan and Jackson Provence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Rick Donathan in August 2019; and two brothers-in-law: Alfred “Nubby” Clark and Fred Palin.