Doris Norman

Doris Faye Norman was born on Dec. 11, 1938 southeast of Walters, and departed this life after a long illness at her rural home northwest of Walters on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 84 years, 1 month, and 18 days.

She was the daughter of Raymond and Ann Fletcher and grew up in the Walters area graduating from Walters High School in 1957. Doris married Donald Logan in 1958 and to this union three children were born: Wade, Eric, and LeAnn.

