Doris Norman

Doris Faye Norman was born on Dec. 11, 1938 southeast of Walters, and departed this life after a long illness at her rural home northwest of Walters on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 84 years, 1 month, and 18 days.
She was the daughter of Raymond and Ann Fletcher and grew up in the Walters area graduating from Walters High School in 1957. Doris married Donald Logan in 1958 and to this union three children were born: Wade, Eric, and LeAnn.
Doris raised her kids, babysat for others, and worked at a variety of different jobs throughout her life. On Oct. 25, 1985, she married Phil Norman and worked alongside him in the insurance business and cattle ranching for the next 40 years.
Doris was known for her love of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and any other child that came along. She was known as “Moner” by them all. She helped nurture a lot of young people throughout her lifetime.
She loved cooking in her kitchen and was a great cook. She spent most of her time in the kitchen until she physically could not. She loved to travel and was able to visit most of the United States as well as many countries overseas with her husband Phil.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, JoAnn Fletcher.
Survivors include, her husband, Phil Norman, of the home; son Wade Logan and wife Jackie of Fletcher; son, Eric Logan and wife Barbara of Elgin; daughter, LeAnn Strickland and husband Mike of Lawton; stepdaughter, Kristin Norman of Duncan, and stepdaughter, Shannon Varner and husband Steve of Tonkawa; grandchildren: Ty Logan and his wife Kera of Walters; Jamie Shost and husband Sonny of Edmond; Kaitlin Logan-Wimmer of Edmond; Landry Logan and his wife Maggie of Edmond; McKall Morris and husband Barrett of Ringling; Baylor McDaniel and wife Amber of Lawton; Taylor Varner of Dallas, Texas, and Hope Bradford of Tonkawa; great-grandchildren: Halle, Ryder, and Trip Hanson of Walters; Tucker Heinz and Ivy Morris of Ringling; Witten and Libby Logan of Edmond, and brother Jimmy Ray Fletcher, Walters.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, Walters, with the Rev. Brantley Tillery and the Rev. Christy Clark officiating. Interment will be in the Walters Cemetery under direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.