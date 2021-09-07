Doris May May Kemp

Doris May Brown Kemp was born Oct. 22, 1940 in Cyril, to Vernie Lee and Sarah Ellie (Bynum) Brown. She passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Lawton at the age of 80.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cyril with Donnie Crittendon officiating. Interment will follow in the Celestial Gardens Cemetery in Cyril under the direction of Cyril Funeral Home.
Doris attended Cyril Schools and received her Bachelor’s degree from East Central State College in Ada. She began her teaching career in Colorado where she taught for over 20 years before moving back to Oklahoma to teach in Elgin for 20 more years, retiring in 2002. Upon her arrival back in Oklahoma, she reconnected with her first boyfriend, Rudy Kemp, and they were married on Feb. 8, 1985 at Cyril.
She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Cyril. She made several summer Bible missionary trip to Mexico and made several special friendships with some children there. Doris was also a member of the ESA Beta Mu Sorority in Lawton, as well as the Cyril Red Hat Ladies.
Doris is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: David and Mona Kemp of Fletcher; grandchildren: Jessica Arroyo; Kayla Kemp; Douglas Kemp; Bill Wilkerson; Andi Kemp; and Eric Crow; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers: Venson Lee Brown and wife Sam; Lavonn Densil Brown and wife Norma; and brother-in-law, Charles Biggs.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters: Roseva LaVerne Halphen and Betty Jo Biggs; nephew, Ricky Biggs; great-niece, Paula Lynn Fleetwood; and great great-niece, Hallee Fleetwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Elgin Elementary Public School Library or to the Cyril First Baptist Church.
