Funeral service for Doris M. Lewis, age 92, of Frederick, will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Mrs. Lewis passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, in a Lawton Hospital.
Doris M. (Cassidy) Lewis was born on Dec. 24, 1929, on the family home place near Frederick to Eddie E. and Velma Patricia (Dickerson) Cassidy. She attended Frederick Public Schools, graduating from Frederick High School with the Class of 1947. Doris attended Belmont Women’s College where she earned an English Saddle Horse Riding Degree. On June 30, 1949, she and Marion R. Lewis were united in marriage in Frederick. He preceded her in death on April 19, 1993. Doris started her work career at Cassidy Savings & Loan, which later became Thrift Investments. She later purchased the business from her dad and changed the name to Lewis Investments. Doris was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children: Mary Hasenmyer and her husband Mike of Grandfield; Margaret Linker of Frederick; Randall Lewis and his wife Sue Ann of Frederick, and Martha Wasinger of Frederick; her grandchildren: Adam and Sarah Hasenmyer; Heather Hasenmyer and Rachel Bracken; Aaron and Deborah Linker; Jill and Doug Mabry; Carrie and Ian Prescott; Becky and David Holland; Justin and Jessica Lewis; Amber and Michael Knox, and Emily and Kacy Totte; 25 great-grandchildren and one on the way; three great great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Sherry Harrington of Frederick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Velma Cassidy; her husband Marion Lewis; her brother, Paul Wesley Cassidy; one son-in-law, Keith Wasinger; and one grandson, Nicholas Keith Wasinger.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick School Enrichment Foundation — Nicholas Wasinger Scholarship Fund, or the charity of the donor’s choice in honor of Doris M. Lewis.