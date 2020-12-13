Funeral service for Doris LaVon Pearce Berry-Snyder will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Metheny officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Doris LaVon Pearce Berry-Snyder died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Lawton. She was born on Aug. 14, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas, the third child of Clovis Russell and Linda Edison Pearce.
She attended school in Dallas, Texas and graduated from N.R. Crozier Technical High School in 1952.
On Nov. 15, 1952 she married 1st Sgt. William T. (Bill) Berry. Bill passed away in May 1989. Doris married Charley E. Snyder, a local businessman, on June 3, 1995 in Lawton. He died in November 2009.
Doris worked as a secretary in Dallas from June 1952 to 1955. In April of 1956, she and Bill moved to Alaska and she was a homemaker and mother of two-year-old twins. In 1959 Bill was reassigned and relocated to Fort Sill where Doris worked Civil Service from 1960-1971 and was medically retired. From 1973 to 1979 she worked as a contract teacher for DOD teaching typing and shorthand. In April 1979 she went to work for Fort Sill National Bank as a loan secretary and retired as Vice President and Loan Officer in 1996. After retiring from FSNB she worked with her husband, Charley, at his business, J. Wiley Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts in Lawton. They resided in Porter Hill where they raised registered Texas Longhorn cattle.
Doris was a member of the NCO Wives Club at Fort Sill and Baumholder, Germany for many years, holding various elected offices. She served as President of NCO Wives Club at Fort Sill in 1997 to 1998, served on the MEDDAC Community Health Council, Fort Sill Yard of the Month Committee, the USO Board and Armed Services YMCA Board in Lawton for several years. In July 1978, she was presented with “The Artillery Order of Molly Pitcher” award. Additionally, Doris served on the Retired Senior Volunteer Board, Crime Stoppers Board, the Moonlight Walk Against Drugs Committee and Community Concert Board.
Doris is the mother of twins, Clarence A. Berry and Carol Alicia Cochran; and W. Thomas Berry. She has six grandchildren: Brandi Stokes, Shannon Zuniga, Ryan Tucker, Shawn Tucker, Robert Boyd and David Cochran. She has five great-grandchildren: Chase Stokes, Marcus Santos, Emily Watson, Jonathan Zuniga, and Aubrey Zuniga.
