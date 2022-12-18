Dee Hunt, 84 passed away on Nov. 21, 2022 in Scottsdale, AZ. Dee was born Doris Irene Joyner on Dec. 1 1937 in Lawton to Sam Joyner Jr. and Ora Simpson Joyner. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1955 and attended Cameron Junior College in Lawton before she transferred to Oklahoma State University, where she earned a Bachelor degree in Business Management. She soon moved to California and took a job as an airline stewardess. She flew for Continental, was an office manager for Delta, and an Area Sales Manager for American. After retiring, Dee moved to Scottsdale and took on a new career as a freelance tour guide for travel agencies. She was also a certified member of the Arizona Travel Guide Association. She was a strong supporter of the Arts. She played piano and enjoyed many genres of music and dance. Dee’s favorite dance partners were brother, Sam and boyfriend, Jim. She taught Jazzercise for years and performed in dance recitals at the Scottsdale Senior Center. Dee was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Tim Neal with wife Amra and children, Stella and Harper of Thousand Oaks, CA; long-time boyfriend, Jim Davis of Scottsdale, AZ; brother, Sam Joyner III (Debbie) of Tulsa; sister, Debbie Sims (Phil) of La Verne, CA; sister, Janice Joyner of Zumbrota, MN, and sister, Judy Dial of Lawton, as well as nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ. All who knew her are welcome.