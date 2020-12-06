Private graveside service for Doris Jean Tucker was held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Doris Jean Tucker died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Midwest City at the age of 86. She was born Aug. 31, 1934 at Fort Sill to Arthur P. and Emma Adaline (Leininger) Pence. She grew up in a military home and the family lived in several places before settling in Lawton. She was a graduate of Lawton High School and was a twirler. She later obtained her bachelor’s degree and taught school until her retirement, having taught at Cache.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.