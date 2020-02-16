Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Jean (Barnes) McNair, age 81, will be at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Barnett Chapel A.M.E. Church (3421 SW Abilene Drive) in Lawton, with the pastor, Rev. Garland R. Hall, officiating.
VIEWING/VISITATION: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.—Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton, with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority: IVY BEYOND THE WALL Services to follow: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Mrs. McNair departed this life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Lawton, OK. Interment and burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery (426 Hillside Cemetery Rd) in Laurinburg (Scotland County), North Carolina by McPhatter Funeral Home, Laurel Hill, NC. Local arrangements and funeral services is under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
She was born on March 29, 1938 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Rev. Ephellon Barnes and Tempa (Obie) Barnes. She received her early education in Lawton Public Schools attending Douglass Elementary and Douglass High School from 1st through 12th Grades. In high school, Doris was active with Douglass TRI-HI-Y Club, part of the band and sang in the school choir. She graduated in 1957 with further studies in Columbia, Missouri. In 1969, she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Cameron University, and later earned her Master’s Degree in Counseling and Sociology. By profession, Doris worked for Lawton Public Schools (LPS) and enjoyed a successful career for many years as a counselor and teacher prior to her retirement in 1995. A military wife, Doris married Julius B. McNair on June 22, 1967 in Lawton. The couple was blessed with a daughter--Joy Elizabeth. Early in life, Doris accepted Christ and baptized at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where she served as an usher and sang in the Church choir. For eight years, she attended Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Cement, Oklahoma where her father was pastor. In the early 1980s, she united with Barnett Chapel A.M.E. Church with her husband, Julius. There, Doris sang in the Church choir and served with the Women’s Missionary Society. Doris remained an active Silver Life Member of the NAACP. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a former member of the Order of Eastern Star and Oklahoma Education Association (OEA).
SURVIVORS. Doris is survived by her husband of 52 plus years, CSM (Ret) Julius B. McNair, of the home; and her daughter, Joy Elizabeth Jordan (Robert) of Leesburg, VA; two grandchildren: Faith Jordan and Robert Julius Jordan, of Leesburg, VA; two sisters, Hattie Dean of Lawton, OK and Margaret Love of Oklahoma City, OK; her nephews and nieces: Marcia Kelly (Paul) of Georgia, Jonathan Miller, of Texas, Kathy Barnes of Oklahoma City, OK, Julia Massey (Alonzo) of Memphis, TN, Vicki McCullough, Vanessa McCullough, Gail Hallman, Carolyn McCullough, and Tyrone Barnes of Oklahoma City, OK, numerous great nephews and nieces, her cousins, other relatives and friends.
Her parents; two sisters, Charlesetta McCullough and Elizabeth Barnes; and her brother, Paul Jackson preceded her in death.