Funeral services for Doris L. McIntosh will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Harmon, Pastor of Lost Cowboy Church, Gracemont officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Doris L. McIntosh a loving, wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 94 at her home in Elgin, on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Doris was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Cooperton, to Daniel O. and Jimmie Lou (Moore) Bressman. She married the love of her life, Jack McIntosh on June 28, 1948, in Lawton. They were married for 64 years. Together they raised two sons, Greg and Timothy McIntosh. She was a caring woman who always gave her time to help and support the family farm. Doris was a kindhearted and hardworking mother who followed her sons in all their activities from FFA to sporting events. She was a homemaker known for her ability to feed everyone with her famous and delicious chicken fried steak. Doris loved her family and spoke often of being a blessed grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent countless hours raising her three grandchildren in and out of the hay truck. Doris always set a good example for her grandchildren on what it meant to work hard and love big. Doris enjoyed drinking coffee and visiting with her family and friends.
Doris is survived by her son, Tim McIntosh and wife Michelle; two grandchildren: Derick McIntosh and wife Emily and Tiffany McIntosh and fiancé Billy Johnson; two great-grandchildren: Sarriyah McIntosh and Whitley McIntosh; daughter-in-law, Nancy McIntosh; three brothers: Lawrence Bressman; Billy Joe Bressman and wife JoAnn, and Bobby Bressman and wife Claria; and brother-in-law, Dick McIntosh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack McIntosh; son, Gregory Neal McIntosh; grandson, Trenten Jack McIntosh, and two brothers: Lewis Bressman and Daniel Bressman.
