There will be a private memorial for Doris Gene Richardson, 69, Lawton. Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday Aug. 15, 2020.
Mrs. Richardson died August 7, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
