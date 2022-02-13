Graveside service for Doris Commings will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton with Rev. Leonard Reimer, Pastor of Faith Bible Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Doris Commings, 92 of Lawton passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Lawton. She was born Sept. 14, 1929 in Cowden, to Guy L. and Dicy (Cotter) Miller. One of 13 children, Doris grew up in Bakersfield, California. She married Elmer H. Commings on Jan. 22, 1949 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 1992. After they married she and Elmer moved to Oklahoma. Doris worked for Lawton Public Schools food service for her entire career. Most of those years were spent at Lawton High School where her husband Elmer also worked. They were both so proud to be part of LHS for many years. It was during this time that they enjoyed participating with son Larry, in Bishop Riding Club. They enjoyed summers spent with daughter Judy Wood and her family at the lake, camping, fishing and boating. Upon retirement, Doris enjoyed her grandchildren, gatherings with her siblings and their families, reading and computer games. Doris was a former member of Faith Bible Church.
Doris is survived by her daughter Judy Wood; son Larry Commings and wife Betty; her grandchildren: David Davis; Bonnie Davis Ramos; Barbara Robbins; Clay Commings; Garrett Commings, and her siblings: G.P. Miller; Joyce Maynard; Marjorie Gunther and Leroy Miller.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Rick Davis, and her siblings: Homer Miller, Troy Miller, Margaret Mandrell, Claudean Colwell, Ida Littlefield, Ruby Devin, Norma Huckaby and Michael Miller.