Graveside Service for Doris Bardsher, 85, Lawton, will be in the Letitia Cemetery east of Lawton on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2 p.m., Chaplain Lonnie Webb officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Viewing from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Doris June Bardsher was born to Sylvester and Viola (Thompson) Williams on May 15, 1936 in Duncan, and departed this life in rural Lawton, on May 24, 2021 at the age of 85 years and 9 days.
Doris grew up in the Velma/Duncan area, graduating from Duncan High in 1954. She soon married Carl Darrow Bardsher on Sept. 10, 1954 in Duncan. To the union five children were born. They made their home in Duncan, rural Lawton, then to Cache for 10 years before returning to the Pumpkin Center community in 1984.
Through the years she worked as a nurse at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later at St. Anthony’s in Oklahoma City. The last 15 years of work she did private home care. Doris enjoyed coloring with gel pens, sewing, reading, watching Jeopardy, push mowing and trips to town for groceries and Hobby Lobby. She also loved making trips to see her family in California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Vivian Davis and Gloria Jordan; and four brothers: Cleaburn Williams, Kenneth Williams, Jimmie Williams and Allen Williams.
Survivors include five children: Carla Wade and Jerry of Lawton; Cindy Kolb of Cache; Susan Barker and Ronnie of Cache; Carl Henry “Hank” Bardsher of Lawton; Melissa McFarland and Kevin of Lawton; two sisters: Elsie Meadows of Indiahoma; Donna Scott and Nick of Duncan; two brothers: Bobby Williams of Duncan; Bill Williams and Deborah of Rush Springs; nine grandchildren: Meghenn DeLong; Tanner Wade; Billy Kolb; Candice Brown; Stacy Kolb; Christopher Kolb; Amanda Walker; January Rademacher and Shaylee McFarland; numerous great-grandchildren and a great great-grandchild, other relatives and many friends.
To the Elgin office of Victory Home Health, thank you so much. We couldn’t have done it without you.