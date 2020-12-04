Dorina Dalston, age 81, of Lawton, passed Nov. 28, 2020.
Maria Dorina Dalston was born on Nov. 21, 1939 in Castelfranco, Veneto, Italy to Bruno and Teresa Tarraran. In her youth, she held fond memories of her education and training by Catholic nuns, her work in family farms and restaurant alongside her siblings and cousins. Dorina was serving in the Red Cross when she met a US soldier stationed near her home, Turley Daniel Dalston. Daniel and Dorina fell in love and married on March 3, 1962 at the the Basilica Palladiana in Vicenza, Veneto, Italy. After Daniel was discharged, they traveled to the United States to start a new chapter of their lives. Together they raised three children, established two long-standing businesses, and were active in Lawton/Fort Sill community.
Dorina was a wife, a mother, a friend, and a force to be reckoned with. She brought laughter and happiness to every individual she met, key catalysts being her food and vivacious personality. She was, and always will be, a beacon of life for her family and friends around. She was truly beautiful in every aspect.
Dorina is survived by her siblings: Bruna, Maria, and Adriano; children, Eros, Teresa, and Sonia; her grandchildren: Michael, Brittany, Stephanie, Zachary, Alexandria, Ashley, Anthony, and Maleah; and her great-grandchildren: McKrae and McKinley.
She is preceded in death by her husband Turley Daniel Dalston; father, Bruno Tarraran; mother Teresa Tiepo Tarraran; and siblings Antonio, Mario, Clara, Andrea, and Adrianna.
A private mass will be held in Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 8492 State HWY 17, Elgin. She will be laid to rest following the mass at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery.