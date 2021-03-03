With great sadness, we are saddened to announce the passing of Doreen Sandra Munir (Altland), who was born Aug. 22, 1968 in York Haven, PA and died Feb. 15, 2021 in Lawton. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.
• Doreen was a Magna Kum Laude college graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She also was a Military Service Veteran in the Army, reaching the rank of Private First Class before leaving service to raise her two children: a son, Isaiah Naeem and daughter, Kirsten Renee. Doreen is “survived by” loving parents, Barry and Carole Altland, one brother, two sisters, her husband, Ishmael Neeem, and their children.
•Doreen was an organ donor who had wishes for her remains to be cremated. We decided that no memorial service would be performed. It is our wish that all who knew and loved Doreen would hold all of the memories throughout their lives as they were first received. Furthermore in not having a memorial service, we do not contribute to any form of ‘closure’ that we cannot truthfully support. We pray for your understanding.
• Doreen was known for the love of God and Family, sense of humor, wonderful smile, and the ability to heal hearts. Doreen always had spiritual and worldly educational knowledge to know what mattered most. This announcement may not provide closure but we hope it serves to make a difficult time go a little bit smoother. We ask that you keep our family in your prayers.