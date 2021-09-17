Doralyn Poco Howell, 54, of Cache went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Deyo Cemetery with Pastor Carl Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at Deyo Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Doralyn was born July 25, 1967 to Raymond and Carolyn (Wermy) Poco in Lawton. She attended school at Cache.
She married Chad Howell in Lawton. Doralyn enjoyed listening to gospel music, reading her bible, spending time with her family and friends especially her grandkids.
She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Marquez of Cache; husband, Chad Howell of Lawton; three siblings: Jose Marquez of Lawton; Johnny Ray Poco and Sylvia Marquez both of Cache; four grandkids; aunts and uncles: Jerry; John Jr.; Merlin; Selma; Sandra; Glenna; Kathy and Lasonda.
She is preceded in death by father, Raymond Poco; uncle, Dennis Wermy; grandparents: John and Lena Wermy Pekah; cousins: Sherry Mullins; Wesley Trice; Sarah Wermy and Gina Carpenter.
“In the Shadow of the Wichitas” celebrates the rich cultural history of Lawton, Oklahoma. The four-part documentary seeks to recognize key participants in the area’s development and was produced by The Lawton Constitution with support from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Comanche Home Cen…
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.