Funeral service for Dora E. Hilliary will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Medicine Park, with Rev. Casey Drew, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Dora E. Hilliary, 89, of Medicine Park, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, in Lawton.
Dora was born June 1, 1932 in Wellington, Texas to Abner H. “Jack” and Alma V. Laughter. She was a graduate of the Elgin High School class of 1950. Dora and Kenneth first met in the 5th grade and later married on Dec. 2, 1950. She went to work for the United States Postal Service, becoming the postmaster of Medicine Park and retired in 1992 after 30 years of service. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, Medicine Park and the Wichita Mountains Area Senior Citizens Center.
Dora is survived by son, Jackie Hilliary and wife Faye; daughter, Nancy Washburn; five grandchildren: Joe Washburn and wife Shelley; Kevin Hilliary and wife Jenifer; Rich Washburn; Brian Hilliary and wife Danna; and Diana Reed and husband Nick; and 12 great1grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and son-in-law, Dave Washburn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wichita Mountains Area Senior Citizens Center, P.O. Box 331, Medicine Park, Oklahoma 73557.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com