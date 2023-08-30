Funeral service for Donovan “Don” J. Demartra, 34, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Cameron Baptist Church with Senior Pastor Mike Teel, Pastor Jeff Elbert, Elder Michael Cross, Rev. Willie Guest, Servant Harold Crump, and Rev. Derrick Scoby, officiating.
Don passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in Oklahoma City, with his loving family by his side.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Don was born on Oct. 10th, 1988, in Lawton to Tristan Demartra Sr. and Veronica (Gaither) Demartra. He grew up in Lawton and attended Almor West and Country Club Elementary Schools, Eisenhower Middle School and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2008. He then attended Cameron University. He served families in the funeral business working with Jefferson Funeral Home, Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home, Whinery Huddleston Funeral Home, and Brown-Thomas Funeral Home. He taught and coached at Tomlinson Middle School, Eisenhower and Lawton High Schools. He was most recently working at the Veterans Center. Don accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized at St. Elmo Missionary Baptist Church. He was a member of New Hope Church of God and Christ with Elder Michael Cross and was under watch care in Oklahoma City at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Pastor Derrick Scoby. Don loved the OU Sooners and enjoyed playing golf and working with the youth. During the sports season, he could always be found at the local high school games.
He is survived by his mother, Veronica Demartra and his father, Tristan Demartra Sr. both of Lawton; four sons: Triston Smith, Jacksonville, FL, Caelab Fuller, Kobe Johnson, and MaRod Hunter, all of Lawton; his siblings: Tristina (Lyle) Harshaw, of Choctaw, Tristan (Wendy) Demartra, Jr. and Nyke Bishop, all of Lawton; his maternal grandparents, Albert and Patricia Gaither, of Lawton; his aunts and uncles, Tony (Julie) Gaither, Aletheia Gaither, Emporia, VA, Gregory (Vernita) Demartra, of Midwest City, Blanche (Christopher) McQueen, of San Antonio, TX; several nieces and nephews including a special niece and nephew, Alanah and Austin Demartra, of Lawton; and a host of great aunts, uncles, other loving family members and special friends.
Don was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Horace and Carrie Demartra; and his great grandparents, Charlie Mae Grady and Willie Adams.
In loving memory of Don, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation, 14675 Midway Road, Suite 201, Addison, TX 75001.