Funeral service for Donovan “Don” J. Demartra, 34, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Cameron Baptist Church with Senior Pastor Mike Teel, Pastor Jeff Elbert, Elder Michael Cross, Rev. Willie Guest, Servant Harold Crump, and Rev. Derrick Scoby, officiating.

Don passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in Oklahoma City, with his loving family by his side.

