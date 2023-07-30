Graveside service for Donnie M. (Cook) Pendergraph will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.

Donnie M. (Cook) Pendergraph, 84, of Snyder passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home. She was born April 2, 1939, in Snyder to Dudley L. (Fuller) and Ollie T. (Hodson) Cook. She attended all 12 years of school in Snyder and graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1957. She married Herman F. Pendergraph on June 1, 1957, in Altus. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2022. Two sons were born to this union, Don Franklin and Donald Wayne. She worked for several years in the tag agency at Anthony Ford in Snyder. She then went to work at Fort Sill and retired after 18 years as the Army Community Service Officer Secretary in 2004.

