Graveside service for Donnie M. (Cook) Pendergraph will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
Donnie M. (Cook) Pendergraph, 84, of Snyder passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home. She was born April 2, 1939, in Snyder to Dudley L. (Fuller) and Ollie T. (Hodson) Cook. She attended all 12 years of school in Snyder and graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1957. She married Herman F. Pendergraph on June 1, 1957, in Altus. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2022. Two sons were born to this union, Don Franklin and Donald Wayne. She worked for several years in the tag agency at Anthony Ford in Snyder. She then went to work at Fort Sill and retired after 18 years as the Army Community Service Officer Secretary in 2004.
Survivors include her brother, Deryl W. Cook and wife Marti; two daughters-in-law: Mary S. (Susie) Pendergraph of Snyder, and Linda M. Pendergraph of Lawton; one granddaughter, Emma Leigh G. Robertson and husband Adam of Lawton; three grandsons: Thomas W. Pendergraph of Lawton, Aaron D. Pendergraph and wife, Stephanie of Blanchard, and Richard D. Pendergraph and wife, Jessica of Cache; one great-granddaughter, Alyssa L. Robertson of Lawton; three great-grandsons: Roye T. Pendergraph of Lawton, Wyatt D. and Grayson J. Pendergraph of Blanchard, and William K. Pendergraph of Cache. She is also survived by a nephew, Deryn H. Cook and Cheresta of Lawton; two sisters-in-law: Mary Pendergraph and Helen Pendergraph; brother-in-law, Billy T. Long; special niece, Glenda (Pendergraph) Bradley of North Carolina; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends, Lorenzo and Virginia Espinosa of Snyder, and Alan and Patricia Smith of Fort Worth, Texas.
Donnie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her two sons: Don and Wayne; brother Donald L. Cook (died after birth); a niece, Denys LeAnn Cook; brother-in-law, Carl G. Pendergraph; sister-in-law, Ardell (Pendergraph) Jordan, and several nieces and nephews in North Carolina.